WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed a toddler to the hospital after, they said, she was pulled unresponsive from a swimming pool in West Park.

Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue crews responded to a home along Southwest 18th Street and 54th Avenue, Monday afternoon.

Officials said a neighbor performed CPR on the girl until paramedics arrived.

The child, believed to be 2 years old, was taken to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.