Toddler found unresponsive in Lauderhill pool hospitalized

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed a 3-year-old girl to the hospital after she was found unresponsive in the swimming pool of a home in Lauderhill, Sunday afternoon.

According to Lauderhill Police, they received a call about the victim at around 5:30 p.m. First responders arrived at the home, located along the 3200 block of Inverrary Road, to find the toddler not breathing.

Paramedics began administering CPR as they transported the child to Plantation General Hospital in unknown condition.

Police continue to investigate.

