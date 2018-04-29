Toddler found unresponsive in Lauderhill pool dies

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A 3-year-old girl has died after she was found unresponsive in the swimming pool of an apartment complex in Lauderhill, Sunday afternoon.

According to Lauderhill Police, they received a call that the victim had been found floating in the community pool, not breathing and unresponsive, at around 5:30 p.m.

“I’m really sad about the whole situation,” said neighbor Veronica Glave.

Police and first responders swarmed the complex, located along the 3200 block of Inverrary Boulevard. Paramedics immediately began administering CPR on the child.

“It’s just frightening, a 3-year-old, very sad,” said Glave.

Crews then transported her to Plantation General Hospital in extremely critical condition. Just after 10 p.m., police confirmed she had died.

“What really happened, it’s really shocking,” said Glave.

Concerned neighbors told 7News their heart goes out to the child’s family.

“I’m just praying for the family, because it’s going to be really hard for them to deal with a situation like this,” said Glave.

Police continue to investigate. They have not disclosed the girl’s name.

