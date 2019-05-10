TMZ: Rapper’s team targeted in North Miami party bus shooting; 3 injured

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One woman and two men were transported to the hospital after shots were fired at a party bus in North Miami.

The bus was traveling southbound on Interstate 95, near Northwest 125th Street, at around 6:30 a.m. Friday, when an SUV pulled up alongside it.

TMZ has reported that rapper Young Thug’s team was targeted in the drive-by shooting, and someone shot at DJ Keyz’s car.

TMZ said they spoke to Young Thug’s spokesperson and said that the rapper was not one of the three victims injured in the shooting.

The group told TMZ they were on the way to a Miami Beach hotel after the rapper had performed Thursday evening at a nightclub.

However, Miami-Dade Police investigators said they are not exactly sure where the shooting occurred.

Authorities said one person in the SUV fired shots at the occupied party bus, striking the female victim.

Young Thug is scheduled to perform Saturday at the Rolling Loud festival at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

The female victim originally admitted herself to the Jackson North Medical Center but was later transported to Aventura Hospital and Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The two male victims admitted themselves to North Shore Medical Center. One of the men was later transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

All three victims are expected to be OK, police said.

Police blocked off the emergency entrance to North Shore Medical Center for hours as they investigated a Cadillac Escalade SUV that was somehow involved in the shooting. However, investigators have not said how the Escalade was involved.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the shooting may have stemmed from an incident at an establishment in Northeast Miami-Dade.

M-DPD and FHP are currently investigating.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

