Tito’s Handmade Vodka making, donating hand sanitizer to Broward Health Foundation

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Tito’s Handmade Vodka is making a generous donation to the Broward Health Foundation.

The company delivered 300 hand sanitizing spray bottles and a 55-gallon drum of alcohol-based sanitizer.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wants to remind you that if you can’t wash your hands with soap and water, use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

