Tired alligator shows off big yawn in Florida backyard

SANIBEL, Fla. (WSVN) — Sometimes we all need a nap… and that includes alligators!

Vicki Reed said she saw the alligator in the backyard of her home, which is on a lake in Sanibel, on the southwest coast of Florida.

While she says it’s not unusual to see wildlife around, she noticed this particular gator wasn’t threatening at all.

In fact, Reed’s video shows the reptile opening its wide jaw, only to let out a big yawn.

Reed said the alligator appeared to be sunning itself for a bit before venturing back into the lake.

