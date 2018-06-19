Tire thieves target neighborhood in Margate

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Margate Police are searching for a group of tire thieves after another vehicle was left propped up on blocks.

Crooks swiped all four tires of a victim’s car along Holiday Springs Boulevard, Tuesday.

Neighbors now want the people responsible caught before they strike again.

“We feel so bad for her and other people in the community,” said neighbor Stephen Miller. “It’s very saddening to hurt people like this.”

Officials are investigating if the latest tire theft is connected to a similar crime last week.

This is the fourth South Florida neighborhood where vehicles have been targeted, including Southwest and Northwest Miami-Dade.

A neighborhood in Pembroke Pines was targeted, Monday, where several cars were left on blocks, including Ashraq Akram’s brand new Honda Accord.

“When I get out of the house, I see that, all of a sudden, there’s no tires,” said Akram.

Surveillance cameras show the crooks at work before they fled the scene.

“I was shocked because it was so sudden,” said Akram. “You’re not expecting those things all of a sudden to happen.”

Miller said he will continue watching out for his neighbors in Margate. He now has a message for the thieves.

“That they would find some other means of making funds and making money that would satisfy themselves, rather than stealing from other people and putting them through hardship,” said Miller.

If you have any information on any of these thefts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.