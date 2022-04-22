COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Coconut Creek High School had to be placed on lockdown after police received a report of a possible gunman on campus.

7Skyforce hovered over the school, located at 1400 NW 44th Ave. in Coconut Creek, and captured a large police presence at the scene, Friday afternoon.

A school resource officer received a tip that someone brought a gun to the school.

The person who was said to be armed is now in police custody and has been identified.

A weapon was not found on the suspect.

Police are now searching the campus to find the alleged weapon.

The school was on a code red lockdown and there were no reported injuries.

Students are being directed to the community center south of the school for pick-up.

