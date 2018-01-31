Tiki hut burns down in Hialeah home’s backyard

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are on the scene of a massive fire that engulfed a tiki hut at the back of a Hialeah home.

7Skyforce HD flew over the scene of the fire along West Second Avenue and 61st Street, Wednesday, as Hialeah Fire officials doused the flames with water.

The structure was fully engulfed by the flames and is now down to a shell.

There were no injuries reported.

The scene is under control.

Officials have closed down 61st Street, as of 6 p.m.

