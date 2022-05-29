MIAMI (WSVN) - The skies opened up above South Florida, bringing torrential downpours and strong thunderstorms to the region and leaving thousands of residents without power.

Late Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings for portions of Miami-Dade and Broward counties. As of 7:30 p.m., street flood advisories remain in effect in parts of both counties.

7News cameras captured several inches of standing water along Las Olas Boulevard in downtown Fort Lauderdale, as drivers made their way through as best they could.

Cameras also showed flooded roads in Hialeah and Miami Lakes.

On Interstate 95, dashcam video captured a downpour near the Northwest 79th Street exit in Miami.

Cellphone video and pictures posted to social media also captured the inclement weather. A 7News viewer snapped a picture of a lightning bolt in Cooper City.

Just before 7 p.m. Florida Power and Light reported 5,419 customers without power in Broward and 1,029 customers in Miami-Dade.

The incessant rainfall has since begun to decrease in intensity and overall coverage, but drivers are warned to exercise caution when heading out Sunday night.

Memorial Day weekend crowds enjoyed sunny weather through most of Saturday, but heavy rain moved across the area, even prompting reports of pea-sized hail in Miami Lakes.

