MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Three men have been caught and cuffed after police said they tried to run from them.

Officers said four people bailed from a stolen vehicle near the Palmetto Expressway in Miami Gardens after police began following them, Thursday afternoon.

One person still remains on the run.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.