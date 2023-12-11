LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Three students from Lauderdale Lakes Middle School were taken to the hospital after getting sick at school, according to the Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue.

Officials say the kids took an unknown substance at the school which is located at 3911 NW 30th Avenue.

They were transported to the Broward Health Medical Center and HCA Northwest Hospital. All three children are said to be in “stable” conditions, according to officials.

