MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Friday marked a chaotic day at several South Florida schools, a day that began with nationwide school threats on a popular social media platform.

“America’s school system is under attack right now,” said Broward County Schools Interim Superintendent Vickie Cartwright, “under attack by a social media platform that will not intervene when it is necessary.”

It was a vague threat of violence across the country on TikTok, which law enforcement officials said was not credible.

However, it was still a busy day at two local campuses.

The threat put South Planation High School on code yellow, which quickly escalated to a code red when rumors of a gun at school began to spread.

Police went room by room to check. No gun was found.

Adding to the chaos was a gas leak that forced an evacuation.

Down the road in Miramar, a loaded gun was found inside a student’s backpack. A 16-year-old boy was arrested.

“It’s really crazy, really,” said Kimara Saez, Student. “I don’t know why they would bring a gun. If they have problems with the school they should really just tell an adult.”

In just the past two weeks there have been three arrests of students for posting threats to schools on social media, which is a felony.

The teenagers that had made the threats will be spending the rest of the holidays behind bars.

School officials said they need help.

“Federal government we need your help. We need some type of oversight, so that these types of threats stop,” said Cartwright.

