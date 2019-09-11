Threatening social media video causes scare for La Salle students

MIAMI (WSVN) - A threatening social media video caused a scare for students at a Miami Catholic high school.

A student aimed the threat at Immaculata-La Salle High School, Wednesday.

Investigators said the teenager is not enrolled there and attends a different Catholic school.

School administrators said they emailed parents that they have reported the threat to police.

They have also requested extra officers to be on the school’s campus for the next few days.

