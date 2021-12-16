MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a threat on social media was made towards several South Florida schools.

A comment was left on an Instagram account from user kill_yokidsssss reading in part, “ATTENTION! IF YOU DONT WANNA LOSE YOUR CHILD DONT SEND THEM TO SCHOOL TMR & FRIDAY.”

The comment listed several schools in Miami-Dade and Broward County including:

Norland Middle School

Brownsville Middle School

Madison Middle School

North Dade [Middle School]

Horace Mann Middle School

Carol City Middle School

Carol City High School

North Miami Senior High School

Miramar High School

Miami Central High School

7News viewers sent a screenshot of the comment on Wednesday night.

According to Broward County Public Schools, Miramar High School is working with law enforcement.

Parents and staff were notified of the threat.

Over in Pompano Beach, another threat was posted on social media.

According to BSO, 14-year-old Mehdi Idriss threatened other students at the school through a Snapchat group text on Tuesday. Some of the messages included a list of other students saying they were on his “list” and that he would bring a gun to school Wednesday.

According to the arrest report, one of the messages said “I will shoot.”

“We as an organization, do not consider any form of threat to our schools as some form of humor,” said BSO Sheriff Gregory Tony.

Tony has a message for those students who are not getting the message.

“We are going to ultimately execute and arrest, put handcuffs on people and it is going to change your life for the negative forever,” said Tony.

