MIAMI (WSVN) - Some of Best Buddies’ best buddies took over the streets of Downtown Miami, as they went on a fun-filled walk for a good cause, Saturday morning.

It was a picture perfect day for a stroll for a few thousand friends along Bayfront Park to raise money and awareness for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The Best Buddies Friendship Walk celebrates the many relationships made and the jobs found for those in the community with special needs.

Part of what makes the South Florida walk, now in its eighth year, extra special is that it raises more money than any other Friendship Walk’ in the world.

7News anchor Craig Stevens hosted the event. The station’s team took part in the walk and showed support for Gabriel, who joined the Channel 7 family this year, spending about 20 hours a week on the job.

WSVN is among the walk’s corporate sponsors.

There’s an important message of inclusion at the heart of Friendship Walk — but also plenty of fun and laughs.

Also, plenty of money was raised for the international nonprofit by dozens of corporate teams and individuals — all to help train and employ others.

It’s all to give a sense of belonging, purpose and pride to those with special needs, and every step taken at Saturday’s event helped make that goal a reality.

Since 2009, more than 200,000 participants have walked in over 30 states and raised more than $16 million for Best Buddies.

If you or your company would like to be a part of ‘Best Buddies, or you’d like to contribute, click here.

