DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Thousands of people laced up their sneakers and came together in Davie to raise money and awareness for heart disease research, in an effort to help promote healthier lives.

Sunday morning may have gotten off to a soggy start at the campus of Nova Southeastern University, but the weather didn’t dampen the mood, as about 10,000 people took part in the American Heart Association’s Broward Heart Walk.

“It’s truly incredible. We are so thankful for the support of this community, said organizer Lindsay Leblang.

Participants got up early to make the event, which was emceed by 7News anchors Diana Diaz and Alex de Armas.

The event’s goal is to raise awareness about heart disease and stroke — and raise $1.2 million.

“The money we raise here at the Broward Heart Walk stays here in south Florida for research in curing heart disease,” said Rick Case of Rick Case Automotive Group, the walk’s vice chairman.

Among those in attendance were heart disease survivors

Mariella Brandon had both a heart and kidney transplant. She said she is here — both at this walk, and on this earth — because of the Donald family.

“They give me the gift of life. I walk for them,” said Brandon. “They are my heroes. They are everything for me.”

The walk may have ended at the finish line, but the fundraising is far from over. If you’d like to make a donation, go to www.browardheartwalk.org.

