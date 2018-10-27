MIAMI (WSVN) - Tens of thousands of people laced up their sneakers and took to the streets of South Florida for two events aimed at raising awareness and money in the fight againsy breast cancer.

The American Cancer Society hosted its annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walks, Saturday morning. One of them took place at Marlins Park in Miami, and the other at Huizenga Plaza in Fort Lauderdale.

7News is a proud sponsor of the event, and some familiar faces from the station were on hand at the events.

Today in Florida’s Alex de Armas attended the walk in Miami, and 7Weather meteorologist Vivian Gonzalez attended the one in Fort Lauderdale.

Thousands came out this morning to the @MakingStrides Miami Walk! 🎀This sea of pink behind us is fearless and strong! We are in this fight together #SouthFlorida. Thanks for coming out, showing our community so much love & support. @MarlinsPark @Stichiz @wsvn #makingstridesmiami pic.twitter.com/ZUUitIPlGa — Alex de Armas (@alexdearmaswsvn) October 27, 2018

De Armas took the stage at Marlins Park to get the crowd excited for their walk, which extended anywhere from three to five miles.

The event aims to unite the community, as well as honor those impacted by the disease.

“We are raising money for education and awareness,” said Alina T. Hudak, Making Strides’ deputy mayor and chair. “It’s all about making sure that breast cancer is eradicated, and with prevention and education awareness, we know that we can do that.”

On top of being honored as the chair for the 2018 Miami walk, the event holds a personal meaning for Hudak.

“It’s a very rewarding feeling and a very bittersweet passion, actually a very bittersweet commitment, because I lost a friend to breast cancer,” she said, “and I don’t ever want to lose another friend to breast cancer again.”

Thank you to Jackie a breast cancer survivor who made this hat for me. She volunteers every year and it’s always a pleasure working with her! @wsvn @BrowardStrides @HardRockHolly #pinktober #makingstridesbroward pic.twitter.com/zAHs4HnV3X — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 27, 2018

Meanwhile, 7News cameras captured Gonzalez as she energized the crowd at Huizenga Plaza.

The money raised from the walks will go toward finding a cure for breast cancer.

“We’re happy to support the American Cancer Society, and I’m just glad to be here,” said event organizer Linda Seaver. “It’s a great turnout today, and it’s not raining, and we’re so happy.”

Those in attendance provided support for Broward’s community of cancer survivors.

“We’re working the survivor tent, and we have about 400 survivors that are coming into our tent today,” said Seaver.

More than a million people participate in these Making Strides Against Breast Cancer events each year — with a message much bigger than just fighting the disease.

“Take time to be kind,” said Susan Renneisen, vice president of community affairs and special events for Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. “It’s in our DNA to be extremely involved with all organizations on all levels and make a difference in the community.”

Last year’s walks in South Florida helped raise more than $1.4 million, with 35,000 walkers coming out.

