Thousands walk for autism awareness in Doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida community came together for a special autism awareness walk.

Thousands of families gathered at Doral Central Park to take part in the 2019 Autism Speaks Miami Walk, Sunday morning.

Participants said they are looking to create inclusion for people who live with autism.

“They wouldn’t change their children…unique syndrome,” said Allan Young, chairman of the board for the South Florida Ford Dealers.

The sensory-friendly walk-a-thon, part of World Autism Month, helped raise funds for Autism Speaks, now in its 20th year.

Officials said the funds raised will help enhance the lives of those living with autism.

