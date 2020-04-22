Thousands receive groceries at drive-thru food distributions across South Florida

HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - As unemployment continues to rise across South Florida amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the lines at food distributions are getting longer.

Before dawn Wednesday morning, dozens of vehicles could be seen waiting outside the drive-thru food distribution at Hialeah Gardens High School, 11700 Hialeah Gardens Blvd., hours before the scheduled start time at 8 a.m.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the nearly 2-mile line of cars waiting to get much need groceries.

The distribution was put together by Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz, Hialeah Gardens Mayor Yioset De La Cruz and Farm Share.

“We had cars lined up here at 3 o’clock in the morning,” said De La Cruz. “As they run out of their savings, we see more and more people lining up.”

The vehicles were divided into two distribution lines where approximately 1,300 people given food to take home to their families.

“This week alone we’re doing almost 5,000 meals, so it tells you the need keeps on increasing every week as people run out of money,” said De La Cruz. “I just want people to know that we are going to continue to do this as long as there is a need, as long as we can.”

Over in North Miami Beach, Feeding South Florida distributed food at the North Miami Beach Water Operations Center to 900 families.

“Right now, it’s really needed. Our residents, our communities are struggling,” said North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony DeFillipo.

DeFillipo said the city’s goal is to have food distributions at least once a week.

“It couldn’t have come at a better time when people need it the most,” said DeFillipo. “Every little bit counts and every little bit goes a long way.”

In Broward County, a dry food and vegetable distribution is currently being held at the Roe Fulkerson Masonic Lodge, located at 811 Glenn Parkway, in Hollywood.

Nearly 600 bags will be available to members of the community who have been financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Everybody’s in need,” said recipient Guillermo Renjifo. “I haven’t been working for the last four weeks, so it helps. It helps a lot. It keeps the family going.”

The distribution event has been made possible thanks to donations from the lodge’s members and local farmers.

“It was surreal to see so many people lined up this morning,” said Wayne Kissoondath with the Roe Fulkerson Masonic Lodge. “One lady said she was here since 6:30 a.m. It’s so fulfilling to see this, we’re kicking it off now and it’s great. It’s greater than we ever thought it would be.”

The distribution at Roe Fulkerson Masonic Lodge will take place once again at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Feeding South Florida also distributed food to dozens of people at the Sunrise Tennis Club.

For a full list of food distributions taking place across South Florida on Wednesday, click here.

