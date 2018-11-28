Thousands receive CAMACOL’s annual food vouchers for Christmas meals

MIAMI (WSVN) - Thousands in the Little Havana community braved the cold Wednesday morning to get their hands on one of CAMACOL’s Christmas basket vouchers.

“It’s unseaonsably cold, and I was expecting a little less turn out, but it seems we have quite a bit of people waiting,” said Robert Gutierrez, VP of CAMACOL.

“When God gives a blessing, you know, you gotta be grateful,” said Ida Wright, who stood in line for the first time. “You gotta take it with a smile. The weather is cold, yes, but the things that the Chamber of Commerce is doing, makes everybody warm. It’s a warm feeling.”

CAMACOL is keeping tradition alive in South Florida, hosting their 33rd annual food basket distribution event.

The Latin Chamber of Commerce handed out 3,500 vouchers Wednesday – one per family. With these tickets, each family will be able to trade in that voucher for a basket containing all the fixings needed for a Latin-style holiday meal on Dec. 12.

Gutierrez detailed the contents inside the baskets. “There’s a pork leg, there’s a couple of loaves of bread, there’s milk, there’s olive oil, there’s seasoning.”

While some people were only in line for a few hours, others said they have been in line for days.

Juanita Alvarez, who is first in line every year, said she came with a group this year. They have taken turns waiting in line since Saturday.

“This helps me on the 24th, Christmas Eve, to feed my family,” said Alvarez. “I always do this – every year. My family comes over, and we enjoy what the Chamber of Commerce gave us, you know … we’re grateful.”

“The things that chamber of commerce is doing is very warm,” added Wright. “It’s a very warm feeling.”

