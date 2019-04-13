Thousands race for education funding at Superintendent’s 5K in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Thousands of people laced of their sneakers and headed to downtown Miami to take part in a race to help local public schools.

Teachers, parents and children sprinted through Museum Park on Biscayne Boulevard during the 2019 Superintendent’s 5K Challenge Race for Education, Saturday morning.

Building a stronger community takes time, effort, and teamwork. Thanks for joining us at the #MiamiSup5K. SAVE THE DATE! See you on March 7, 2020. #MDCPSwellness pic.twitter.com/TBum01E2MM — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) April 13, 2019

The annual event helps raise funds for participating schools.

“It’s for the kids. It is for our classrooms. It makes their education better,” said Sharon Atfield, a teacher at Pinecrest Elementary School, “and it supports us within the classroom to better educate our kids.”

This is the fourth year in a row that Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho has hosted the event with the Foundation for New Education Initiatives.

It's not about winning, it’s about trying and showing up…and nearly 4,000 people did that today. Thanks for joining us at the #MiamiSup5K and supporting public education. And thank you Eli for making this an extra… https://t.co/BQADVdgLNV — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) April 13, 2019

Organizers estimated nearly 4,000 people participated this year.

