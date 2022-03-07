MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Thousands showed up for a good cause in Miramar on Sunday.

The annual Tour de Broward was held at Miramar Regional Park.

Thousands participated by walking, running or biking at the event.

The nonprofit fundraiser helps expand programs, services and facilities for children and their families at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

“Every day at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital we change a life or save a life for someone and it makes such a difference to this community,” said Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital president Kevin Janser. “That’s why people come out and enjoy a day like this for Tour de Broward

7News’ meteorologist Vivian Gonzalez kicked off the event.

