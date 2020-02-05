Thousands of pounds of flowers arrive at MIA ahead of Valentine’s Day

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Thousands of pounds of flowers are arriving at Miami International Airport every day ahead of Valentine’s Day.

7News cameras captured airport workers unloading several boxes of flowers from an American Airlines jet, Wednesday.

“We ship about 120,000 pounds of flowers every day for the next 10 days,” Eric Mathieu, American Airlines Cargo’s managing director of customer experience, said.

American Airlines is shipping in flowers from locations such as Europe and Latin America, primarily Colombia and Ecuador.

“Valentine’s Day is the biggest flower beat for us each year,” American Airlines spokesperson Roger Samways said. “Customers are really looking for two things when it comes to moving sensitive products, like flowers. They want schedule and they want really, really robust and consistent handling, both origin and destination.”

Several shipments arrive throughout the day at the airport, and then, the flowers are brought into a massive cooler inside the American Airlines warehouse.

7News cameras captured hundreds of white boxes containing flowers inside of the cooler that will be sent to local stores or be shipped out internationally.

“All types of flowers are shipped,” Mathieu said. “It goes from this type of flower, but the main type of flowers are roses.”

Mathieu said, from MIA, most of the flowers will head to cities like Honolulu, Las Vegas and San Francisco.

“Valentine’s Day is an important day for everybody,” Samways said. “We’re very happy to do our part.”

The daily shipments of flowers will continue until Valentine’s Day.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.