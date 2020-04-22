Thousands of feet of new piping installed in Fort Lauderdale neighborhood

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are making significant progress in replacing damaged underground sewage pipes in Fort Lauderdale’s Rio Vista neighborhood.

As much as 2,000 feet of new pipe has now been installed underground, and officials are beginning to remove the above-ground bypass lines.

The pipes burst back in December along Southeast Ninth Avenue and Seventh Street.

The work being done here is part of a larger $65 million infrastructure improvement project.

