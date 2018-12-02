FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A fast-moving brush fire in South Florida’s Everglades has burned about 2,300 acres and is only about 50 percent contained.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reported on Sunday that the brush fire started in western Broward County on Friday. Scott Peterich, a wildfire mitigation specialist for the Florida Forest Service, said the fire will burn for the next couple of days unless rain helps put it out.

Peterich said officials did not know yet what caused the fire.

The leading edge of the flames was more than one mile north of a section of Interstate 75 section known as Alligator Alley.

