Thousands gather at Marlins Park to celebrate Israel’s 70th birthday

MIAMI (WSVN) - Thousands of members of the Jewish community gathered at Marlins Park, Thursday, to celebrate Israel’s 70th birthday.

Children, teachers and members of the Jewish community met and celebrated the 70th anniversary of Israel’s independence.

Students enjoyed a parade and got to see Israel’s Army Band.

Lior Haiat, the Consulate General of Israel said the anniversary is important for the world.

“We are so happy to be here in Miami to celebrate with 4,000 students from Jewish schools, but not only Jewish schools that celebrate Israel independence with us, because it is not only our celebration,” Haiat said. “I think the independence of Israel is a celebration for the entire world.”

Skyforce HD also captured a banner plane with the message “Happy 70th Birthday Israel” near North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines.

