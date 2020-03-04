Thousands flock to Miami-Dade, Broward beaches as spring break begins

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Thousands of college students have flocked to the sand off Ocean Drive and Fort Lauderdale Beach for spring break, and authorities will be making sure the festivities go smoothly.

7News cameras captured hundreds of beachgoers enjoying the sand in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday.

“With the influx of college students and visitors this time of year, we have to increase the police presence,” Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Rick Maglione said.

On Fort Lauderdale Beach, police are making sure there is no underage drinking, no loud music and no drinking in public spaces.

“There’s a lot of police to ensure security and everything, so that’s good,” tourist Simone Tesseer said.

Businesses across South Florida are also getting ready to welcome the influx of people.

Bars and restaurants, like Bubba Gump Shrimp Company, are working closely with police to ensure everyone’s safety while enjoying spring break.

“We look forward to spring break every year,” general manager Richard Drury said. “The police come by. They’re always out and about in the local community and out in front of the restaurants and businesses, just ensuring that the beach is safe and ensuring things go smoothly.”

Over on Miami Beach, officials there are trying to keep the festivities going as smooth as possible.

City leaders are banning tents and coolers on Miami Beach, along with closing parts of Ocean Drive during the weekends of March 13 and 20.

The biggest change is pushing up last call from 5 a.m. to 3 a.m. in the city’s entertainment district during parts of spring break. However, some said the changes will hurt employees in the service industry.

“They’re going to lose over $20,000 in wages, and that’s just at Twist, folks,” the owner of Twist Nightclub said.

Despite the objections, Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said the changes are necessary.

“At the end of the day, when your police chief says, ‘You have to help us. Our cops are tired. This place is too crowded. We can’t control it.’ You have to do something,” Gelber said.

Traffic is already backing up along Fort Lauderdale Beach, and police are asking locals to be patient and find an alternate route if possible.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.