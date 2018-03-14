Thousands expected to converge in Washington for March for Our Lives rally

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Thousands of people are expected to converge in Washington to participate in the March for Our Lives rally.

Organized by survivors of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the march is intended to be a massive protest demanding changes in gun laws to prevent future mass shootings.

The event is scheduled to take place on March 24.

Survivor Cameron Kasky said that although there is still some coordinating to do, the students are prepared to make their voices heard.

“We are ready to face the world and say, ‘Hey world, you have done us wrong,'” Kasky said. “Our generation is going to rebuild this and make it better and protect everyone whether or not they want to be protected.”

Kasky described the process of getting ready for the march. “It has been jumping into action and putting myself aside and realizing that myself, Emma — we’re part of something bigger now. This is not about us. This is about our message,” he said.

Fellow organizer and shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez said she feels obligated to make a change.

“It feels like at this point we don’t even deserve to think about ourselves because there are so many people who can’t and there are so many people who have died,” she said. “Every fiber of our being needs to be for them because since we have this platform, if we don’t use it, then we’re disrespecting the dead, the people who are injured, the people who can’t speak, the people who haven’t spoken and aren’t being allowed to speak.”

Both Kasky and Gonzalez said they have received so much support for the march that it is getting incredibly difficult to keep up with everyone reaching out to help.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.