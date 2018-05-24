Thousands expected in South Beach for Memorial Day weekend, weather permitting

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Large crowds are expected to show up in Miami Beach for the Memorial Day weekend, despite chances of rain.

Thousands are set to head to South Beach to celebrate the holiday, and police officers said they are ready for anything. However, one thing that can’t be controlled is the weather, and it may put a damper on the festivities.

The upcoming weekend will be one of the busiest for Miami Beach for Memorial Day, this coming Monday.

“Come here, have a good time. Enjoy yourself responsibly,” said Miami Beach Police spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez.

Those planning to drive to the beach should expect delays and detours. Ocean Drive will be blocked from Friday morning until Tuesday. A loop will be initiated on Saturday and Sunday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. It will take cars north on Collins from Fifth to 16th streets. It will then take motorists south on Washington Avenue.

“If you’re coming to Miami Beach in the evening, we ask you to pack some extra patience,” Rodriguez said.

The Air and Sea show will honor those who served in the military.

A concert is also expected to take place Saturday evening.

Organizers said the show may be delayed depending on the weather.

“Memorial Day, obviously is the day we honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Andrew Olson, “to protect the ideals we hold dear in America.”

Broward County will also be busy with the Great American Beach Party in Fort Lauderdale.

It will all kick off Saturday morning along State Road A1A and Las Olas Boulevard, weather permitting.

Country music icon Lee Greenwood is scheduled to perform around 5 p.m.

“It goes from 10 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. There’s going to be live music and other events and activities for our families to participate in,” said Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Rick Maglione.

However, if the weather forecast remains as is, it may be a better idea to stay home.

Police said they will be out in full-force either way. “It’s all hands on deck to ensure everyone has a great time,” Rodriguez said.

Traffic will return to normal Tuesday morning.

