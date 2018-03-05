Thousands come out for Miami Herald scavenger hunt

MIAMI (WSVN) - Thousands of people were snooping around Miami and looking for clues to solve the Herald Hunt.

After a six year hiatus, the Miami Herald brought back its famed scavenger hunt.

More than 5,000 excited participants roamed Downtown Miami, Sunday, to solve clues found in the newspaper.

“It’s like a scavenger hunt but with puzzles,” said participant Shannon Marcelini. “If you get them all, and get the final clue right you can win great prizes.”

The winners got four two-day staycations, along with gift cards for iTunes and Whole Foods.

