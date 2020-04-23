Thousands across South Florida line up for food as additional 500K file for unemployment

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Many people who are out of a job are now waiting in lines across South Florida for necessities such as groceries. Families are able to have food in their pantries for a few days thanks to the ongoing generosity being offered by other members and organizations in the community.

On Thursday, the Pantry of Broward, located at 610 N.W. 3rd Ave. in Fort Lauderdale, hosted another food distribution event shortly after 8 a.m.

Drivers were separated into two lines once they entered the venue, and bags of fresh food was placed into their open trunks.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where a line of cars could be seen stretching over a block long.

“On the one side, it’s great that there is food we’re able to give out, on the other side, it’s sad there is this kind of a line this early in the morning,” said Fort Lauderdale City Manager Chris Lagerbloom.

The event provided food for at least 600 families.

“This will be our fifth week,” said Pantry of Broward CEO Maureen Luna. “A few months ago, someone who needed food traditionally would have been out of work for a long time, may have been struggling to get back on their feet from a life circumstance. What we’re seeing now are people like you and I who are pulling up — all walks of life — who need help. They recently have been laid off, they didn’t have much in savings, they’re not sure where their next check is coming from, and if they can get some food to help them through these next few weeks, then that will be what allows their funds to be used for, maybe, rent or utilities or things like that.”

The families affected by the coronavirus outbreak have several other financial obligations, so these aim to help in at least one important area — food.

“The boxes that we make are made for them to go at least a week and a half or two weeks,” said Luna. “One bag of frozen items, so this could be anything from meats to eggs to cheeses to dairies, our produce involves vegetables and fruits that are coming from a lot of our local farmers here in South Florida and then we have some dried good items.”

In addition to bags of food, organizers also distributed meals to children under the age of 18.

Organizers at the event also had a separate line formed for those who did not have a car.

The Pantry of Broward team is asking for additional volunteers to help out at distribution sites.

“With social distancing and a lot of people staying home, we lost a large part of our volunteer force in the beginning,” said Luna. “Many of our volunteers were seniors and we want them to be home and stay safe but anyone who feels comfortable and healthy enough to come out and volunteer, we welcome that.”

Over at a drive-thru distribution at Mills Pond Park, hundreds of others were able to get much needed food items thanks to Feeding South Florida.

Recipient Eva Archer not only picked up groceries for herself, but for the homeless community.

“This helps so much and I really appreciate it. I’m retired on Medicaid and when I see people I know, I put a bag and I add some of the stuff I’m getting from here with what I buy,” said Archer.

Between three distribution sites in Broward County, over 2,500 people were able to take groceries home to their families.

In Miami-Dade, Feeding South Florida also held a drive-thru food distribution at Goodlet Park in Hialeah.

“The need is becoming greater every week,” said Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernandez.

The sight of long lines were no surprise to volunteers working the distribution as the vehicles waited for their turn to receive groceries.

Approximately 800 families were able to pick up food items at the distribution.

“We know there’s people out there who have not collected a check now in six weeks, and not only now as a community are we worried about the virus, but how we’re going to feed our families,” said Hernandez. “All we can do is keep moving forward and do everything we can to help each other out.”

Over in Little Haiti, City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Farm Share teamed up to host a food distribution at the Notre Dame d’Haiti Catholic Church.

