‘This is your warning’: Authorities urge public not to participate in Wheels Up, Guns Down event

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Highway Patrol, the Broward Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies across the county are sending a warning message to the Wheels Up, Guns Down riders ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

At a media conference in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday, authorities said if you’re out on a motorcycle, dirt bike or ATV participating in the illegal event on Monday, you will get arrested.

Over the years, South Floridians have become familiar with the dangerous event.

Some years have larger turnouts than others, and there are participants who even come from out of state to participate in the unsanctioned event.

“There is no warnings going to be given when we engage you,” said Florida Highway Patrol Major Robert Chandler. “When we stop you, when we finally get to you, you are going to go to jail. We are going to take your bike. You are going to get citations, and they’re pretty expensive traffic citations. It’s going to cost you a lot. This is your warning. What we’re doing today is your warning.”

Drivers who find themselves surrounded by the bikers are advised by officials to let them go and to not engage with them.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.