Third woman arrested in human trafficking investigation

JUPITER, Fla. (WSVN) – A third woman has been arrested as part of a human-trafficking investigation in West Palm Beach.

Hua Zhang, 58, was taken into custody Tuesday. She faces charges of maintaining a house of prostitution.

Zhang is listed as the owner of Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter.

Police said they have been conducting surveillance since November 2018.

Authorities believe they found at least six victims of human trafficking.

Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said, “They were moved from location to location. They were averaging eight clients a day. If you do the math, that’s approximately 1,500 men a year. Many of those men are married. Many of those men are in ongoing relationships.”

Ruimei Li and Llixia Zhu were the other two women arrested.

They’re accused of running separate day spas.

The investigation spans from Palm Beach County to Orange County.

Police said they expect hundreds of arrests as a result of the investigation.

