Third patient contracts Dengue Fever in Miami-Dade

Health officials have issued an alert after another person contracted dengue fever in Miami-Dade.

Health officials said this is the third case of the illness to be confirmed in 2019. They say the three cases do not appear to be related.

Dengue Fever is a disease that can cause fever, severe headache, eye pain, muscle and joint pain and bleeding. It can also cause vomiting and diarrhea.

It is recommended that residents take basic precautions to help limit exposure to mosquitoes, such as draining standing water where they may breed.

It is also recommended to wear mosquito repellent or long pants and long sleeve-clothing.

