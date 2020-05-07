Thieves target nearly 2 dozen vehicles at Coconut Grove fire station

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - An overnight string of vehicle burglaries targeted nearly two dozen vehicles at a City of Miami Fire Rescue station in Coconut Grove.

According to City of Miami Police, two guns were stolen from vehicles parked at City of Miami Fire Station No. 8 while crews were either out on a call or sleeping.

“Amongst the items, we have two firearms that have come up missing,” City of Miami Police spokesperson Kenia Fallat said. “When they woke up, they found that their personal vehicles had been broken into. Some glass windows were broken, and a lot of their belongings were gone.”

The break-ins occurred between midnight and 5 a.m. along the 2900 block of Oak Avenue, Thursday morning. Of the nearly two dozen cars that were broken into, 14 of them belonged to first responders.

A similar scene happened around the corner at an apartment complex on Virginia Street.

Investigators spent hours dusting for prints at both scenes, and they are searching the area for surveillance cameras that may have caught the thieves at work.

“It’s disheartening to see that these men and women are at work, and when they wake up, their personal belongings had been stolen,” Fallat said.

Many of the first responders spent the first half of the day vacuuming glass out of their vehicles.

If you have any information about these vehicle burglaries, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

