Thieves target Haitian Emmanuel Baptist Church in Little Haiti

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after the Haitian Emmanuel Baptist Church in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood was burglarized.

Members of the parish arrived to the church, located in the area of Northeast Second Avenue and 73rd Street, on Tuesday morning to find it had been targeted overnight.

The place of worship was found in disarray with a TV, sound system and other electronic equipment missing.

Officials said the church was targeted the week prior as well.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

