MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help locating two men who stole thousands of dollars in landscaping equipment from a home in Miami.

Surveillance video captured the subjects removing numerous tools from the residence located near Northeast 58th Terrace and Second Avenue, Oct. 22.

The footage shows the burglars leaving from the side of the home and placing the items in the trunk of a black four-door vehicle.

The stolen tools are valued at more than $5,000.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

