Thieves steal truck from Miami dealership, drive through fence

MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras recorded the destructive moments two men stole a truck from a Miami car dealership.

The duo could be seen breaking into a Ford F-250 and driving the vehicle through a fence surrounding the property.

The burglary happened at the HA Twins Corporation near Northwest 30th Avenue and 36th Street on April 19.

If you have any information on this car burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

