Thieves steal thousands in equipment from Pompano Beach roofing business

Thieves were caught on surveillance video stealing thousands of dollars worth of equipment from a Pompano Beach roofing business.

The burglary happened at AMC Roofing Contractors, along Southwest 12th Avenue north of McNab Road, Monday morning.

Michael Cherry, the business owner, said a worker called him and said that the lock on the trailer carrying equipment was broken.

After looking inside, that’s when Cherry realized that thousands of dollars worth of equipment had been stolen.

“Third-generation roofer. It’s what we do,” Cherry said. “They took the big saws, Skil saws, table saw, chop saws, some miscellaneous drills — just some miscellaneous tools.”

Surveillance video showed three men and woman taking the equipment from the trailer that was parked outside of the business.

“You saw them plain as day,” Cherry said. “One guy I can see some tattoos on him, a beard. He almost looked like he stopped and posed for the camera one or two times, which … go figure.”

The video also captured the license plate of the silver, older-model Mazda Protege sedan. The license plate read “IZI Z29.”

The trailer the thieves broke into was owned by Cherry’s father, who is a life-long roofer himself.

“Memory of him … just doesn’t help. It just doesn’t help,” Cherry said as he fought back tears.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.