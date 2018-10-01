HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a group of thieves who stole merchandise from a shoe store in Hialeah and attacked an employee who followed them outside.

Surveillance video captured two men and two women walking out of Kicks Daily near East Eighth Avenue and 49th Street, Sunday.

The owner, who identified himself as Jonathan, said the thieves shoplifted a shirt. When his employee followed them outside, one of the subjects assaulted him.

Jonathan said this marks the second time the perpetrators ripped off sale items from his shop.

“It ended up being two kids that tried to shoplift from us before, and the last time they felt like they got away with it, so they came back this time,” he said. “This time it was the same two kids with two other women.”

If you have any information on this incident, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.