Thieves steal safe from Southwest Miami-Dade T-Mobile store

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a group of thieves broke into a Southwest Miami-Dade T-Mobile store.

Witnesses said burglars used a pickup truck to crash into the front of the store near U.S. 1 and 211th Street.

Police haven’t said exactly what was taken, but witnesses said they saw three mean wearing hoodies walking off with the store’s safe before driving away.

“They took the safe pretty quickly. Everything happened in three minutes” said witness Edmund Castillo. “They just backed the truck, hit the place, took the safe and [left].”

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

