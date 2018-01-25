Thieves steal Jet Ski in North Miami, remain at large

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Thieves were caught on camera stealing Jet Skis in North Miami.

According to police, the thieves broke into a backyard along Keystone Boulevard and Coronado Lane, Tuesday. At that home, the subjects took a WaveRunner.

On the same day, the thieves attempted to take another Jet Ski near Northeast 135th Street and 24th Place, but they were scared off by a witness.

Police continue searching for the subjects.

If you have any information on these thieves, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

