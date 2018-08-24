Thieves steal debit card, jewelry from parked Cooper City car

COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of young thieves were captured on surveillance video rummaging through a parked vehicle outside a Cooper City home.

Cameras were rolling as the duo skulked around the Cooper City home on July 13.

They entered the unlocked vehicle and stole a debit card and jewelry.

One of the crooks was later seen exiting a Walmart in Hialeah after spending $300 with the stolen debit card.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

