Thieves steal bronze statue from front yard of Pompano Beach home

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a team of thieves in Pompano Beach.

Surveillance video captured the thieves in a white Chevrolet Silverado stopping in front of the home.

The passenger exited the vehicle, grabbed a large, bronze statue from the front yard, put it in the truck’s bed and the team drove off.

The statue appeared to be of a mermaid.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

