MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for two people who were caught on camera smashing into a locked car in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood and taking off with a book bag.

Newly-released surveillance video shows one of the subjects smashing into the trunk of the black hatchback near Northwest Second Avenue and 24th Street, Wednesday.

The footage then shows the subject grabbing what appears to be a book bag. He and his accomplice are then seen taking off in a white car.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.