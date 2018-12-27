Thieves steal 6 parking pay stations across Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after several parking pay stations were stolen at different locations in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police believe the thieves are backing into the machines with a pickup truck, knocking them down and then loading them up in their truck before speeding off.

The most recent incident occurred near Sheridan Avenue and West 42nd Street, Thursday morning.

Six stations have been stolen so far across Miami Beach.

City officials said the credit card information collected onto the machines is encrypted and of no use to the crooks.

Authorities continue to search for a dark colored Dodge Ram connected to the thefts.

If you have any information on these thefts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

