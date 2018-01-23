Thieves steal $500 from Parkland high school vending machines

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured two young men using a drill and hammer to break into six vending machines at a Parkland school.

The duo broke into the machines at Stoneman Douglas High School back in November.

The crooks took off with almost $500 in cash and caused thousands of dollars in damage.

If you have any information on this break-in, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.