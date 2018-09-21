Thieves steal 18 new iPhones from tourists’ SUV

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A couple visiting South Florida were robbed of 18 brand new iPhones after leaving them in the back of their rental SUV.

The victims, who were visiting from Chile, had just bought 18 iPhone XS Max phones at the Apple store on Lincoln Road, on Friday.

They put them in six separate bags in the back of their rented SUV before crooks smashed out the back window and took all of them.

The tourists were likely followed because the crime happened as the couple stopped to grab coffee at the Starbucks near 16th Street and Alton Road, immediately after they bought those phones.

The total loss is estimated at over $18,000.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

