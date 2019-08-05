Thieves steal $1.2M in cash and jewelry from Coconut Grove home

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Surveillance video captured three crooks stealing two safes filled with more than $1 million in cash and jewelry from a Coconut Grove home.

The homeowners said the safes, which were bolted down to the floor in their bedroom closets, were stolen in late July.

The homeowner, who did not want to be identified, said, “Just leaves you with not only the loss, but it just leaves you with that fear. ‘How safe are you?'”

According to the homeowner, the thieves got away with cash and jewelry valued at more than $1.2 million.

“You think that you’ve protected your home and your house with everything,” the homeowner said, “and we had everything you could to do to protect it with the wall, the gate and the cameras, and to still think that someone would enter, and you think about, ‘What if I had been home?'”

In addition to calling the police, the homeowners have hired a private investigator to help catch the burglars. They are also offering a $25,000 reward to information that leads to an arrest.

“Channel 7 to me is what everybody watches, so let’s hope there’s someone out there that wants $25,000 that can help us,” the second homeowner said. “It’s $25,000 to get us one of three guys. We get one of the three guys, we’ll be happy.”

The private investigator said the crooks are organized and tightly-knit professionals.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.